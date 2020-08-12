BREAKING: Unilag VC, Prof. Ogundipe, Sacked By Governing Council

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the institution’s Governing Council.
The sack was announced at a meeting of the Governing Council of the UNILAG held at the National Universities Commission in Abuja
According to The Punch, seven members supported Ogundipe’s sack while four were against it; one of them voted that the VC should rather be placed on suspension.
The meeting was chaired by the UNILAG Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin.
