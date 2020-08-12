40 Asylum Seekers Rescued Turkish Coast Guards In Aegean

At least 40 asylum seekers have been rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard late on Tuesday, August 12, according to security sources.
According to Anadolu Agency, the asylum seekers are those who were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish waters off the Aegean coast.
The coast guard team was dispatched to the area off the coast of Kusadasi district in Aydin province after receiving information that the asylum seekers were stranded on a dinghy.
They were brought to the shore on a coast guard vessel before being transferred to the provincial migration office.
Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
The country opened its gates earlier this year to asylum seekers seeking to cross to Europe, accusing the European Union of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.
