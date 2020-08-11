Why Buhari, El-rufai Can’t Stop Killings In Southern Kaduna – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed why Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State and President Muhammadu Buhari can’t stop the killings in Southern Kaduna.

In a social media posts, Reno Omokri advised the people of Southern Kaduna to protect themselves because El-rufai won’t do such.

“Dear S Kaduna people. Expecting @Elrufai to protect you from herdsmen, is like expecting Satan to protect you from demons. Article 51 of the @UN Charter gives you a right to self defence. Don’t attack. But if they attack, give them bullet for bullet,” Omokri tweeted.

He also revealed why he believes that President Buhari is in full support of the killings in Southern Kaduna.

“IPOB killed nobody, yet General Buhari sent Operation Python Dance to the Southeast.

“Herdsmen have killed thousands in S Kaduna, yet no Operation Python Dance is sent there.

“That is to show that General Buhari is in full support of the killings in Southern Kaduna!

“General Buhari was the official Grand Patron of herdsmen before he became President. Google it.

“If he wants S Kaduna killings to stop today, he knows what to do. That they have not stop and are instead intensifying, is because that is what Buhari wants. I fear no one!”, he shared on Facebook.