What Prevented Me From Hvaing Sex With Kiddwaya Last Night – Erica

Erica has revealed that she found it difficult not sleeping with Kiddwaya when they spent their first night together as Head of House and Deputy.

Recall that Erica who became the fourth Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija 2020 chose Kiddwaya as her deputy. She made the decision by snubbing Laycon despite admitting that he has an admirable mentality.

After her first night with Kiddwaya as Head of House, Erica told Tolanibaj how horrible her night was.

According to her, the cameras inside the BBNaija house were the only things that prevented her from having s*x with Kiddwaya whom she’s physically attracted to.

Recall that they had already made out before which was a few days ago.