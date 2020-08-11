We Could Have Use Army To Overrun General Elections – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, could have used the military to overrun the 2019 general elections.

Buhari disclosed this during a meeting with Northeast governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president said that the APC made some mistakes during the election which is why it lost some state to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He told the governors: “I assure you that the government is doing its best. Lack of resources has hit us very hard.

‘’COVID-19 is a phenomenon. It has no respect for colour, you can’t smell it, you can’t see it, you can’t hear it. America and us are the same. It is a fantastic phenomenon. I think we should all go back to God.

“I assure you North East governors, especially the governor of Borno State, that we go to bed and wake up thinking about you and how to secure our country. That is the fundamental responsibility of a government; security.

‘’In our party, we recognize this. We campaigned on three fundamental issues: security, economy and fighting corruption.

“Nigerians, we thank God, understood us and they voted for us. In 2019, we went round the whole country, saying the same thing and apologizing for not doing better, but we are doing our best. I think Nigerians believe us and we did our best.

“It is true that we lost some states as a ruling party in a developing country, which is normal. I am proud of that because we are impartial, that is why as ruling party, we lost some states. That means we have our own mistakes.

“Some of those that defeated us are sitting here (PDP governors). We know we are a developing country but we respect our country, otherwise, with the use of Army, the police and the rest of them, we could have overrun you. We just wanted to show that we are humane and we are Nigerians. We will continue to do our best.”