Taiwan Soldiers Face 10-Years Imprisonment For Face Masks Theft

Two Taiwanese soldiers may face up to 10 years in prison for stealing face masks as demand for them rises amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The soldiers were deployed to a mask factory in New Taipei City to supervise a mask production line, daily Taiwan News reported.
But prosecutors in the capital Taipei alleged Monday the soldiers “teamed up” to steal a total of 6,000 face masks.
The duo is being investigated for “stealing public assets and corruption”. (Anadolu Agency)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.