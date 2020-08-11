Taiwan Soldiers Face 10-Years Imprisonment For Face Masks Theft

The country’s Defense Ministry had mobilized its forces in February to boost the production of masks in the early stages of the pandemic.

The soldiers were deployed to a mask factory in New Taipei City to supervise a mask production line, daily Taiwan News reported.

But prosecutors in the capital Taipei alleged Monday the soldiers “teamed up” to steal a total of 6,000 face masks.

The duo is being investigated for “stealing public assets and corruption”. (Anadolu Agency)