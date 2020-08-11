Solskjaer, Mata Speak After Man United 1-0 Win Against Copenhagen

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and midfielder Juan Mata have spoken after a 1-0 win against Copenhagen in the Europa League quarterfinal.

United struggled all through 90 minutes before Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to give the English side the win.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer praised Mata for his contribution as a substitute.

“You saw when he came on he’s so composed, calm,” Solskjaer said.

“He can pick a pass. He is such a great influence in the dressing room. I can just commend him for his professionalism.

“Of course he is disappointed he has not played more.”

Mata on his part praised Fernandes and revealed why goalkeepers find it difficult facing him during penalty.

“He [Fernandes] has different techniques,” Mata told MUTV.

“It’s very difficult for the goalkeeper to know what he’s going to do.

“He’s scored every penalty, and he’s practising a lot in training which is good.”