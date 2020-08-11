PDP Knocks Buhari For Saying He Could Have Used Army During Election

The People Democratic Party, PDP, has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari after he revealed that he could have used the military to overrun the general elections in 2019.

Buhari made the statement at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while addressing governors of the Northeast concerning the issue of insecurity in their region.

Reacting to the statement, PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said in a statement that Nigerians were aware that despotic measures were deployed during the general elections.

The statement read: “As a party, the PDP hopes this is not foreplay of what the All Progressives Congress, APC and Buhari Presidency is planning to exert in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively.

“Nigerians witnessed the overrunning of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC using compromised security officials and thugs. In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on Election Day. Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline PDP woman leader was burnt to death.

“Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

“The President must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interference.”