Not Perfect But Was His Best – Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen has said that she is not a perfect person but she was his best.

The couple parted ways last year and are yet to give the public a reason for the split.

In a post celebrating her 33rd birthday, Maureen took the time to reflect on the past.

She wrote: “Worst day today

Work Sucked Greatly

My Heart Sank too…

Weird thing is…. by this time last year.., exactly same date and same time, my Old man broke to me the news of my marriage being over… I remember laughing for a long time, standing up from where I sat listening to him as he tried to find the best words to convey the message to me… i put both hands in my pocket and paced the room silently as he looked at me waiting on me to say something. I pondered in my head about what I had just heard, why I was the last person to know it and how in the world we got there…

African culture makes it so that the Woman must take it all in, she must understand no matter what, she must be subdued, she must never complain, she must learn to live with whatever, she must forgive even when she can’t, she must show happiness even when she is depressed, she must show strength even when she is weak…. and more

But the Man, He is allowed to NOT take shit (even the tiniest of it) He would even be Praised for it.

Life!!!!

September 11th in View; I will be 33

I am Happier

I am at Peace

I’m stronger

I’m Richer

I’m sexier

I’m Single

I’m Free

I wasn’t Perfect, I will NEVER be… But I was His Best!

Someday, I will Tell this Story…

33 in a Bit (Exactly 1month Away)”.