MURIC Speaks On Receiving Money From ISWAP Terrorists

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC has denied an allegation that it received money from the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.

MURIC is said to have received the sum of N200,000 from the terrorist group with links to Boko Haram.

Reacting to the allegation, MURIC Director Professor Ishaq Akintola said that the allegation is a wicked concoction.

He also revealed that his group which condemns acts of terrorism can’t receive money from a terrorist group.

“We remain committed to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria,” Akintola Said.

“The motto of MURIC is ‘dialogue, not violence’. So how can we descend so low as to collect money from terrorists? Such lies will not fly.

“The terrorists themselves know that we can never support them. How can they give us money? The allegation is dead on arrival.