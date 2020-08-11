Mbaka Sends Warning To Detractors Plotting To Harm Him

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministries in Enugu State has warned his detractors to desist from plotting his harm or risk facing wrath.

Mbaka gave the warning while delivering a sermon titled “save me Lord”, his first since the ban on worship centers got lifted.

The clergyman recalled how those who attacked him in the past ended up regretting their action.

“Like you know, whenever we declare prophecy here, the whole country goes gaga and they begin to plan evil. But woe betides whoever that should allow himself to be used to try any attack on me or this ministry.

“You may not like me; I may not be among those you consider as good people, but I know that God is using me to save people and minister succour to mankind”, Mbaka said.

He also recalled how a diabolic priest who prophesied that he won’t live to celebrate his silver jubilee as a priest got shamed because he lived beyond the period.

Mbaka was ordained a Catholic priest on July 29, 1995 under the Enugu diocese.