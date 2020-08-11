Lebanese PM, Hassan Diab, Steps Down Over Beirut Explosion

Lebanon’s prime minister, Hassan Diab, and the country’s entire government have resigned following the devastating Beirut explosion.

At least 163 people have died as a result of the massive explosion which left more than 6,000 injured.

Speaking during a brief televised speech, PM Diab said that the explosion that rocked Beirut last week was caused by “endemic corruption” and called for trial on those responsible for the deadly blast.

“I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon.

“ I am taking “a step back” to stand with the people and fight the battle for change alongside them,” he said.

The prime minister also blamed corrupt politicians who preceded him for the “earthquake” that has hit Lebanon.

“They should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years.

“Today we follow the will of the people in their demand to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster that has been in hiding for seven years, and their desire for real change.

“In the face of this reality I am announcing today the resignation of this government,” he added.