Investigate MURIC On Links With ISWAP – Femi Fani-Kayode Tells FG

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Federal Government to investigate an allegation against the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC.

MURIC is accused of receiving funds from the terrorist group, Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.

The allegation has been denied by MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who described it as a wicked concoction.

However, Femi Fani-Kayode who took to Twitter called for an investigation into the allegation and a ban placed on MURIC if found guilty.

He tweeted: “The allegation by a fmr. Head of Intelligence of Mali that the Ishaq Akintola-led MURIC is funded by ISWA is grave.

“I call on the federal government to investigate this matter &, if proved to be true, declare MURIC a terrorist org., ban it, prosecute its leaders &, if found guilty, hang them.”