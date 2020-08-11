Germany Concerned Over Quality, Safety Of Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Germany has raised concerns over the quality and safety of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine that was announced earlier today.

Recall that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, announced on Tuesday that that vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center, has an official registration with the Russian Health Ministry.

However, a German official stressed that drug approval is granted in the European Union only after full clinical trials.

“Patient safety is of the highest priority,” a health ministry spokeswoman told German newspaper network RND. “There is no known data on the quality, efficacy and safety of the Russian vaccine.”

-AFP