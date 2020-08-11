FRSC Warns Motorists On Safety As Ember Months Approach

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that it is prepared to ensure that Anambra State doesn’t witness too much auto crashes during the ember months.

This was disclosed by the Sector Commander in the state, Andrew Kumapayi, during a chat with The Nation.

He advised motorists to ensure they maintain required speed limit so as to enjoy a hitch-free ember period.

He said, “We’re prepared in Anambra to ensure near crash-free ember months. All our activities will fall in line with the COVID-19 safety precautions. We’re still expecting a theme from our headquarters.

“The drivers should also start preparing, especially in the area of renewal of relevant documents and licences as well as ensuring their vehicles are in good order so as not be embarrassed.”

Kumapayi said that inspections will take place at various motor parks to ensure compliance to COVID-19 guidelines.

“There may not be the usual rally and campaign. We’re devising other means particularly the mass media to ensure messages are deciminated. Thank God the average resident of the state is informed even those in the market,” he added.

He went on to blame the increasing rate of accidents in the state on reckless driving and warned that defaulters will be seriously dealt with.

He added, “Last month, we did a comparative analysis of the crashes recorded between January and June 2019 and 2020. We discovered that 102 crashes were recorded last year, while 101 crashes were recorded in 2020.

“Though the figure is not significant, we’re not resting on our oars to reducing it to the barest minimum.

“We’ve also gone ahead to introduce Mobile Patrol technics to ensure frequent patrol of our vehicles because the presence of our men is enough to ensure motorists maintain speed limits, which remains 50km per hour in urban areas.

“The enforcement of clamp down on articulated vehicles causing crashes continues, especially in the commercial city of Onitsha.”