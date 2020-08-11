Fashion Designer Docked Over Alleged Burglary, Theft

A 25-year-old fashion designer, Ezekiel Sunday, was arraigned before the Life Camp Magistrate Court, Abuja, over alleged burglary and theft.

Sunday of Angwan Cement, Abuja, is charged with two counts of burglary and theft (having been accused of stealing electronics worth N114, 000.)

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, FCT Command, Abuja, told the court that Aniele Nduka of Angwan Cement, Abuja reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station, Abuja on Aug. 1.

Ejike alleged that on July 30, the complainant returned home from work at about 11 p.m. and realised that his room has been broken into.

He alleged a skyrun plasma TV valued at N65, 000, LG home theatre valued at N49, 000 as well as the house curtains were stolen.

The prosecutor further alleged that the complainant accused the defendant of being responsible for the crime because he had on several occasions brought different people with questionable character to the compound.

He told the court that the complainant advised the defendant several times to desist from such behaviour but he refused to yield to his advice.

Ejike said the offence contravened the provisions of section 354 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety must be doing business in the area of fabrics, and should deposit a valid means of Identification which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept. 29, for hearing. (NAN)