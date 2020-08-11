Don’t Betray Your People To Impress Aso Rock – Nnamdi Kanu To S’East Govs

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has told Southeast governors not to betray their people in a bid to impress the powers at Aso Rock.

In a statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, Kanu said that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was being deceived by Aso Rock.

Kanu aid that Uzodinma jas been promised the 2023 vice preidential ticket just so he can give herdsmen unfettered access to his state.

He said, “This had always been their game plan. When they said it in 2018, we thought it was a joke, but today it has become a nightmarish reality for our people in Benue State.

“Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State is working very hard to turn Imo State into another Benue State in return for an empty promise of Vice President in 2023.

“Abia State governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu now boasts of the two largest illegal Fulani settlements outside Arewa core north.

“If not for IPOB, these governors would have made similar claims about Abia and Imo States. Someday, Biafans will understand we IPOB are the last line of defense between them and total Fulani conquest Southeast governors have exposed them to.

“We are not Hausa peasants that betrayed their future generations by allowing themselves to be overrun by Fulani vandals, masquerading as herdsmen. We will continue to protect Biafrans with our lives.”