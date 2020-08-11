BREAKING: President Buhari, Govs, Security Chiefs Meet Over Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting some representatives of the Nigerian Governors Forum and security chiefs inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Recall that the president previously met with state governors from the North-East and security chief on the same issue on Monday.

According to The Punch, Today’s meeting is in continuation of efforts aimed at tackling the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

Also present in today’s meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Others are service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

State governors who are attending the meeting virtually include Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Babagana Zulum of Borno; David Umahi of Ebonyi; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.