Boko Haram Terrorist Have Been Pushed Out Except In Borno – Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai has said that Boko Haram terrorists have been pushed out other states in the Northeast except Borno State.

Burutai disclosed this during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the Northeast on insecurity.

The COAS also revealed that intelligence on how to defeat the terrorists is being shared by troops.

He said, “There are no Boko Haram terrorists in neighbouring states. They have been pushed out, and now cornered in Borno State.

“We are coordinating with civil and traditional authorities, mobilising and reinforcing and all we need is patience. We will not relent.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has asked for more patience from Nigerians as his administration battles insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued, the president revealed that new military equipment has been acquired and are currently being cleared at the port.

“We are working very hard to ensure the security situation in every part of Nigeria improves very soon. As part of our efforts, we are investing heavily in acquiring modern equipment. Some have arrived, some are being cleared at the Ports, and we have others still on their way.

“Our government is doing its best on the question of equipment, and the military know. We understand the importance of properly equipping our personnel, so that they can deliver their best.

“I ask for some patience with the acquisition of equipment, especially with the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains. And then when the equipment arrive, we need to train personnel for their usage, ahead of deployment to the field.

“I want all Nigerians to rest assured that we are doing our very best in this regard. You will see substantial improvements very soon. Security of the lives and property of all Nigerian people will continue to be a priority for us”, he said.