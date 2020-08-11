Blossom Chukwujekwe’s Ex-Wife Celebrates Divorce, Reacts To Rumours

Nollywood Star, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen, has finally reacted to rumours surrounding their failed marriage.

The ‘Brand Influencer’ took to her official Instagram page, @redvigor, to mark a year after their separation.

“August 11th 2019 – Happy Separation Day to Me❤️ – Cos Today Last Year, He Told me Himself,” she captioned her post, adding that “no woman could have survived what I survived in five years.”

Read the full statement below: