Blossom Chukwujekwe’s Ex-Wife Celebrates Divorce, Reacts To Rumours

Nollywood Star, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen, has finally reacted to rumours surrounding their failed marriage.
The ‘Brand Influencer’ took to her official Instagram page, @redvigor, to mark a year after their separation.
“August 11th 2019 – Happy Separation Day to Me❤️ – Cos Today Last Year, He Told me Himself,” she captioned her post, adding that “no woman could have survived what I survived in five years.”
Read the full statement below:
