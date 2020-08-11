Adeherself Narrates Ordeal After 44 Days In EFCC Custody

Adedamola Adewale, an Instagram influencer also known as Adeherself, has narrated her ordeal in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Adeherself and some young boys were arrested in Lekki on allegation of internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo.

After spending 44 days in EFCC custody, Adeherself revealed that her mother had to get her a therapist from the US.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, asking when I will drop my next skit. I have been trying my best not to fall into depression. I have been going through counselling and it has not been easy.

“44 days in cell was no joke, I will not wish such on an enemy.

“The pressure is everywhere and the whole thing is not easy. The energy is not the same, my parents and Manager are really trying. I really appreciate everyone.” She said.