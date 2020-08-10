Yahoo Boys Are Now Role Models In Nigeria – Diezani

Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has lamented that Yahoo boys have now become role models in society.

Diezani disclosed her displeasure for the trend while speaking at a virtual meeting organized by the Ijaw National Development Group.

She said, “The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values”.

Warning against the trend which she described as dangerous, Diezani said that an irresponsible boy will certainly grow up into an irresponsible man.

She also advised that hard work should be imbibed because success has no shortcut.

“It affects not only our homes and our cultural and traditional values and structure but it permeates the very strength of our regional economy as well.

“The consistent hard work and mental vigour needed to build a solid regional economic base in the Niger Delta becomes completely eroded,” she stated.