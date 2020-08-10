With Al-Qaeda In Nigeria, Nobody Is Safe – CAN President

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to a report which says that the Islamic terror group, Al-Qaeda, is in Nigeria.

The report which was issued by the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) revealed the progress of the Islamic State in the region of West Africa.

In reaction, CAN President Samson Ayokunle, who spoke at the All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM) in Abuja on Sunday, said that the development means Nobody is safe in the country.

He also advised the government to step up in its fight against insurgency in the country.

“Nobody is safe. These radicals can attack from any angle. The people of this nation deserve to live their lives in maximum security”, Ayokunle was quoted by NAN.

“The government has to up its game. No more excuses and no more sympathies for people that have died. We can’t allow more people to keep dying,” he added.