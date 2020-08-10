What The Bible Means By ‘Love Your Neighbor As Yourself’- Toyin Abraham

Actress Toyin Abraham has revealed what the Bible means by the phrase ‘Love your neighbor as you love yourself’.

The actress who took to Instagram said that it is a requirement to love oneself first.

According to her, if you are unable to lvoe yourself properly, there won’t be any love to show to your neighbor.

Toyin Abraham wrote: “It is your greatest responsibility to love yourself because, that’s who you will be spending all your lifetime with. So, love yourself FULLY, DEEPLY, HONESTLY AND GLORIOUSLY. People might call it SELFISHNESS but do not be bothered because people will always have something to say no matter what you do. Remember the number of people you’ve met in your life who already left? The bitter truth is, those with you now will also leave you someday, and those you will meet in the future will eventually leave also, but the only person who will never leave you is YOU! So, don’t you think YOU deserve the love you keep trying to give others ALSO?

“One thing I’m sure of is that, ‘people will never appreciate your love if you do not love yourself first’. You know why? Because, loving yourself makes you respect yourself and respecting YOURSELF gives you the CONFIDENCE that will make you behave with GRACE, HONOR and DIGNITY. So, naturally, people will treat you as such because how you love yourself has taught them how to love you.

“The Bible says ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’. This explains how much God expects you to love yourself first before extending it to others.

“Make your happiness a priority ; it is necessary. And you can only find true happiness when you love yourself. So, love yourself today AND YOUR FUTURE SELF WILL THANK YOU FOR IT”.