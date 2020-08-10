We Could Have Used Military but We Didn’t – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason the All Progressives Party did not beckon on the military during the 2019 general elections.



The meeting also had in attendance, Nigeria’s security chiefs and some Glgovernors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, such as Ahmadu Fintri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

“It is true that we lost some states as a ruling party in a developing country, which is normal. I am proud of that because we are impartial, that is why as ruling party, we lost some states. That means we have our own mistakes,” he said.

“Some of those that defeated us are sitting here. We know we are a developing country but we respect our country, otherwise, with the use of Army, the police and the rest of them, we could have overrun you.

“We just wanted to show that we are humane and we are Nigerians. We will continue to do our best,” Buhari said.

Buhari further explained that before the election, the APC went round the country and apologised to Nigerians for not doing better, “but we are doing our best. I think Nigerians believe us.”

Buhari expressed gratitude to God that Nigerian understood the APC government and voted it again in the last election.

The main opposition PDP claimed most states in the South East, South South, won few states in the North central and north east in the last elections. (Daily Post)