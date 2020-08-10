WAEC: Osun Pleads For Return of Ex-N-Power Teachers To Schools

The Osun State Government on Monday, August 10, pleaded for the return of former N-Power to schools for revision classes.



The Punch reports that these teachers were handling Senior Secondary School Three classes before they were exited from the scheme,

This was contained in a public service announcement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Intervention Programmes, Lukman Bello, on Monday.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Mr Folorunsho Bamisayemi, in the announcement, urged the volunteers to sacrifice for the future of the students that are preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The announcement read in part, “Sequel to an appeal to all N-Power teachers who were directly teaching SS3 classes in Osun Public High Schools by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, to go back for the revision classes currently going on to prepare our students for the examination commencing on the 17th of August, 2020.

“I want to passionately appeal to the affected Ex N-Power Volunteers in both Batch A and Bath B to please honour Osun Government. No sacrifice is too much for the future of our students.”