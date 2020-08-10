Unknown Gunmen Murder School Proprietor In Taraba

A group of gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed, at gunpoint, a school proprietor, Danlami Shamaki, in Taraba State.

The victim was returning from Abuja on Sunday where he went for a meeting before being ambushed alongside his driver and aide.

He was the proprietor of New Edition Nursery and primary school as well as Winners Comprehensive High School in Jalingo, the state capital.

A family source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the incident occurred at Dan-Anacha community, a suburb of Gassol Local Government Area.

The source explained that when they were returning from Abuja and got to Dan-Anacha the hoodlums used a water truck to block the road, which forced his driver to manoeuvre past it.

The deceased however ordered his driver to stop in order to show sympathy.

When they stopped to check if the truck pusher was hurt, the hoodlums opened fire targeting the proprietor only.

The remains of the proprietor have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal said the incident has not been reported to his desk.

