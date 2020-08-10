Police Nab Prophet For Impregnating Sister, Duping Mum of N2m

The Ogun State Police have apprehended the founder and general overseer of the Church of the Lord at Olomore in Abeokuta, the State’s capital.

The suspect, Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, reportedly defiled and impregnated two underage sisters, as well as defrauding their mother of N2million.

His arrest followed a report by the mother of the victims who reported at the police station Lafenwa that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the suspect’s church for spiritual healing.

The victims’ mother said the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

The prophet was said to be having sex with the girls who were 16 and 13 years, unknown to their mother.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

“Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2 million cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing,” said the statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

It added, “Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church but the place has been deserted. The CP then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book.”

Ajigbotoluwa was arrested at about 5am on Thursday last week while some dangerous charms were said to have been recovered from his home.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed most of the allegations levelled against him, the police said.

(Channels TV)