Kwara Gov. AbdulRazaq Congratulates Olofa At 57

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday congratulated Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, on his 57th birthday anniversary.

The governor sent his congratulatory message in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin.

He said that the royal father had proudly used his resources and networks to enhance a lot of his people and brought colour to his exalted royal office.

The statement read, “On behalf of his family, the people and government of Kwara State, the governor congratulates the Olofa on his birthday anniversary.

“He is convinced that the Olofa has rightly earned the trust, respect and wide acceptance of the people of Offa through sheer generosity and genuine concern for their well-being and development.

“The governor specially appreciates the support of the Olofa for the government’s developmental programmes, including the ongoing campaign to flatten the curve of Coronavirus in Kwara.

“He prays the Almighty Allah to grant the Olofa many more years of good health in the service of his people and the state.” (NAN)