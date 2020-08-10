JAMB Considers New Date For 2020 Admission Exercise

A new date is currently being considered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 2020 admission exercise.

The development is a result of the changes in the academic calendar of secondary schools in the country.

A stakeholder meeting will be held to deliberate on changing the examination date from August 22.

This was disclosed by JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin who said, “as a responsive organisation whose mantra is equity and fairness, the Board desires that every aspiring candidate who had taken its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) be given equal opportunity to compete with peers for the available openings.

“This is the reason for another meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutually-agreed date for the conduct of Post-UTME screening and other processes.”