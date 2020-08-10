JAMB Considers New Commencement Date For Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admission processes.

The board disclosed this in its bulletin made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday having previously announced the commencement date of Aug. 22.

According to the Board, it will be meeting all the tertiary institutions on Aug. 10 to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting the commencement of admissions to a date that would better accommodate the vagaries of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“As a responsive organisation whose mantra is equity and fairness, the Board desires that every aspiring candidate who had taken its UTME be given equal opportunity to compete with his/her peers for the available openings.

” This is the reason for its call for another meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutually-agreed date for the conduct of Post-UTME screening and other processes.

“As intellectuals, it is incumbent on the Board and the various tertiary institutions to always provide practical solutions to perceived challenges for the smooth running of the sector without being prompted by the government.

” Such solutions, when arrived at, would then be forwarded to the relevant Ministries or Agencies for further inputs and necessary approvals, ” it said. (NAN)