I Owned Lucratives Businesses Before Becoming AGF – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has revealed the source of his wealth in reaction to allegations of corruption against him which demand his removal from office.

Denying the allegations, Malami issued a letter to the President in which he revealed that he owned lucrative businesses before he got appointed by the federal government.

He also cited a Code of Conduct Bureau asset declaration which he says shows that he has 27 properties.

“Among other things, I owned lucrative business ventures of Rayhaan Hotels and Rayhaan Food & Drinks, both in Kano, since December 13, 2013, years before the 2015 election that saw to the victory of President Muhamadu Buhari as the President and long before I was appointed to be a Minister in the first term,” he said.

Malami also revealed that he’s preparing legal action against those behind the allegations against him.

The AGF has been under scrutiny since the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.