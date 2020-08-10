Former WWE Wrestler, James ‘Kamala’ Harris Is Dead

James ‘Kamala” Harris, a former WWE wrestler has died at the age of 70.

This was disclosed on the WWE official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

“Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound, Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, the Undertaker and Andre the Gaint.

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

“WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans,” the statement read.

However, according to a Facebook post by Kenny Casanova, the writer who co-authored Harris’s autobiography, he died of coronavirus.