Europa: Manchester United Release Squad List Against Copenhagen

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced his quad which will face Copenhagen in the Europa League on Monday.

Players who will not travel to Germany with the squad include Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Teden Mengi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Ethan Galbraith, James Garner, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo