Edo State: Malami Abused The Law, He’s Partisan – Obaseki

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Don-Pedro Obaseki, has accused the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami of abusing the law.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Obaseki said that the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly has shown that the AGF is partisan.

He said: “I will state clearly that Mr. Malami has shown himself as a law officer, as a most-partisan one who decides to speak depending on what part of the (political) party divide he is on. What he has done is a flagrant abuse of the law.”

He also accused the newly sworn-in lawmakers in the assembly of “forging a mace” which enabled their swearing-in.

Calling for the arrest of the 17 lawmakers, Obaseki revealed that the original mace is with Frank Okiye who was removed as Speaker of the house.

He said: “They have gone to forge a mace. When you forge a mace, you are forcefully taking over a part of the government.

“That is treasonable. The original mace still lies with the Speaker, Mr Okiye. The Department of State Service should go and arrest them. They are a threat to the state.”