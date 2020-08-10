Edo: Obaseki Raises Alarm Over Plot To Create Crisis Ahead Of Election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has raised an alarm over plot to create a crisis in the state which will affect the governorship election slated for September.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor, Adaze Enwanta.

Enwanta who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today also spoke against the invasion of the State House of Assembly describing it as an act of treason.

He said that the people of Edo “are very pleased with Obaseki and he will be reelected come September, 19th 2020.

“The people have lined up for Obaseki and he will defeat Ize-Iyamu.

“If there is violence in Edo State, it will affect the whole Nigeria because Edo is at the centre.

“Their plan is to create a crisis and lead Edo into a state of emergency so that elections will not hold.

“The invasion of Edo Assembly is nothing short of treason.”