David Silva Posts Emotional Goodbye To City Fans

Spanish midfielder, David Silva, has sent an emotional goodbye message to Manchester City fans ahead of his expected move to Lazio.

The 34-year-old – who will leave the club later this month – played nine minutes in the 2-1 win against Real Madrid to keep his Champions League dream alive.

After 10 successful years at City Silva will no longer play for the Citizens at the Etihad because the remaining Champions League fixtures will all take place in Lisbon with the quarter-finals and semi-finals a one-legged affair.

Silva played his last at the Etihad during City 2-1 win against Madrid after which he posted a picture of himself standing inside City’s stadium looking out at the pitch and the stands.

Silva – who has won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Citizens – is reportedly set to join Lazio on a free transfer.

It has been claimed that the Spanish playmaker has been offered £52,000-a-week by the Rome outfit, as well as a private jet and a luxury pad.

His father revealed last week how he hopes his son signs for Lazio, as he said: “One day he tells me one thing and the next he tells me another.

“Personally I would like him to remain in Europe and until the transfer window shuts, I can’t rule out anything. (The Sun)