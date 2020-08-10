Charly Boy Slam Youths For Choosing BBNaija Over National Issues

Singer Charly Boy has slammed Nigerian youths for choosing to support BBNaija reality TV show with votes instead of national issues.

In a series of tweets, Charly Boy compared the votes recorded in the 2019 presidential election with the votes which decided which BBNaija housemate got evicted last week.

He also lamented the attention youths pay to certain social media posts.

He wrote: “I no Understand Naija Youths.

Big Brother Naija:

Erica caught on camera having s*x with Kiddwayya

Comments — 60,700

Likes — 103,000

Shares — 70,800

Nigerian Govt signs power generation contract with Siemens to boost electricity.

Comments — 4

Likes — 2

Shares — 6

Total number of votes cast Big Brother Nigeria 2019 = 170 million.

— Total number of votes cast General election 2019 = 27 million. Imagine in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create.

Mumu Nigerians!

My fellow frustrated Nigerian

Youths, make we listen to some

Sense biko”.