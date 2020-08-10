Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Diezani’s Comment On Yahoo Boys

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to statement on Yahoo boys made by Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Speaking at a virtual meeting organized by the Ijaw National Development Group, Diezani had lamented the trend whereby Yahoo boys are seen as role models in Nigeria.

She said, “The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values”.

Warning against the trend which she described as dangerous, Diezani said that an irresponsible boy will certainly grow up into an irresponsible man.

She also advised that hard work should be imbibed because success has no shortcut.

“It affects not only our homes and our cultural and traditional values and structure but it permeates the very strength of our regional economy as well.

“The consistent hard work and mental vigour needed to build a solid regional economic base in the Niger Delta becomes completely eroded,” she stated.

She was immediately confronted with backlash from Nigerians who recalled the number of corruption allegations and cases against her.

In reaction, Bashir Ahmad tweeted that the message from the former minister should be separated from the messenger.

He said, “Diezani on Yahoo Boys; great message, so take the message and leave the messenger, since the message ≠the messenger!”