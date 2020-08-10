Bruno Fernandes Sends Man Utd Into Europa League Semis

Manchester United have secured a place in the 2020 Europa League semi-finals, thanks to an extra-time goal from Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils were held beyond the normal regulation time by FC Copenhagen on Monday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s me hit the woodwork three times and forcing a string of superb saves from goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

It took a foul on Anthony Martial in extra-time for Fernandes to slot in the spot-kick in the 95th minute to put United ahead.

United, who won Europe’s second-tier competition in 2017, will next meet either Sevilla or Wolverhampton Wanderers for a berth in the final after grinding down their stubborn Danish opponents in an entertaining last-eight clash.