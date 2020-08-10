Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This comes just a few weeks after he decamped to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress, APC, following a fall out with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

He had hoped to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP for the coming governorship election in Ondo State but lost it to Eyitayo Jegede.

Ajayi has now announced his membership with Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

His tweet reads: “Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.”

However, the deputy governor appreciated the warm welcome he received from the PDP while he was a member of the party.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period I rejoined the party”, he added.