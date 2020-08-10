BREAKING: JAMB Sets New Date For 2020 Post-UTME Screening

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced a new date for the 2020/2021 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination screening.

Following an agreement reached at a meeting between the JAMB and Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of tertiary institutions on Monday, the screening will now commence in Nigeria’s higher institutions on September 7.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who made the announcement, said the screening would now hold between September 7 and November 18.

Earlier, the board had issued a guideline for all tertiary institutions to begin their admission with effect from August 20.

Oloyede said the adjustment in the date would allow students taking the 2020 O’ level examinations to be able to participate in the screening.

He said, “Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the Senior School Certificate Examination on August 17, it will go on till September 7.

“Similarly, on September 21 or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its examination that will go on till on the 15 of October, and immediately after that, NECO starts on the 5th and will hold till 18 of November.

“Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate exam in different towns and rush to university elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan for post-UTME, we believe as a custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that.

“For those (institutions) who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than the 7th of September and it will be held twice – September 7 to October 4, and then it will be held for the second time on the 18 November to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination.”