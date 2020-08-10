BREAKING: Buhari Meets Northern Govs, Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the six state governors from the Northeast and all service chiefs behind closed-doors.
The Inspector-General of Police was also present at the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting is believed to be centered around the spate of insecurity in the region.
Just recently, armed men suspected to be Boko Haram had attacked the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Zulum, in his reaction to the attack had accused the military of involvement.
However, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters had denied such claim, while insisting that Boko Haram were responsible for the attack.
