Actor Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For COVID-19

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Anadolu Agency revealed.

The announcement came on the day of his 60th birthday, which he said will be spent in quarantine.

The Academy Award-winning actor said he feels “relatively good, just a little more tired than usual.”

“I’ll take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin giving meaning to my 60 years, which I’ve arrived at full of enthusiasm and hope,” he wrote on social media.