Willian Pens Emotional Departure Letter To Chelsea Fans

Willian has confirmed he will be leaving Chelsea this summer as the Brazilian calls an end to his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The attacker’s future has been in the balance for some time, with negotiations drawn out over the renewal of his contract, with the winger looking for a three-year deal amid interest from London rivals Arsenal.

And the 32-year-old has today confirmed that he will not play for the Blues next season, penning an emotional open letter to Chelsea fans on his Instagram account.