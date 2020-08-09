What Obasanjo Said After Buruji Kashamu Died Of COVID-19

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Senator Buruji Kashamu maneuvered the law but couldn’t escape death.

He stated this in reaction to the death of the former lawmaker who represented Ogun East at the Senate.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo prayed for God’s mercy on Kashamu.

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Kashamu had issues with the Federal Government after an allegation of drug trafficking required him to be extradited to the US.