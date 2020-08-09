French side, Lille, have on Sunday announced the signing of former Manchester United starlet, Angel Gomes, on a five-year deal.
The Ligue 1 club made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.
According to the statement, Gomes will spend the 2020/21 season on loan at Portuguese club, Boavista.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🔴 We're delighted to officially announce the signing of <a href=”https://twitter.com/England?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@England</a> U20 attacking midfielder Angel Gomes in a deal that runs until 2025. Angel will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan at <a href=”https://twitter.com/boavistaoficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@boavistaoficial</a>. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewPlayerDetected?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NewPlayerDetected</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MercatoLOSC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MercatoLOSC</a> <a href=”https://t.co/5qAhWvgrjj”>pic.twitter.com/5qAhWvgrjj</a></p>— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) <a href=”https://twitter.com/LOSC_EN/status/1292384313783222272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 9, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.
The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford. [Euro Sports]
