Kashamu: Your Own End Will Come – Fayose Tells Obasanjo

Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said that the time for ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo to also face death will come.

This is in reaction to a condolence letter to the Ogun State Government by Obasanjo concerning the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu who died of COVID-19.

Concise News reported that Obasanjo said that Kashamu who was supposed to be extradited to the US to face charges on drug trafficking maneuvered the law to escape but couldn’t do so when death called.

He said, “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up,” the former military head of state said, while praying that Allah forgive Kashamu’s sins”.

In reaction, Fayose condemned the statement made by Obasanjo in his own condolence message to the family of the deceased.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be”, he said.