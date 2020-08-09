I’ll Rather Be Single Than Become A Second Wife – Peju Johnson

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson has spoken against the idea of becoming a second wife by revealing that she would rather remain single.
The light-skinned actress disclosed this in a chat with Sunday Scoop.
She said; “It is better to be single than being a side chick or a second wife. I am more than just an option. I would rather be single than end up as someone’s option.”
Peju also maintained that she still believes in true love. She said, “I am a believer that true love exists and I am ready to give it. When I am in love, I love with all my heart. Though it scares men and they don’t always believe my love is real because they are used to getting fake love. So, they end up losing the real and true love. I am sure lots of women will support me on this. True love can still be found.”
Revealing her crush in the industry, Peju said, “I like Timini Egbuson. He is my new crush. I just saw him on television and liked him. Maybe it’s a case of love at first sight.”
