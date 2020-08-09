I Have Been Invited To Return To The APC – Gov Ortom Of Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has been invited to come back to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor who left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, disclosed this at a conference held at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Ortom revealed that he held a consultation with PDP members on the invitation before concluding to reject it.

Ortom said, “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that (he is leaving the PDP) and this is far from the truth. I told them I’ll come and ask you (the state congress); Do you want me to decamp to APC?”

His question was followed by a chorus of “No, No” before he continued saying, “So, I am comfortable with my people (PDP) and I’ll remain in the PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC. I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”